Bihar govt reduces school holidays from 23 to 11 days, Diwali, Chhath holidays shortened

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bihar Education Department reduces festive holidays in schools

The education department of Bihar government has reduced the number of festive holidays in government schools. As per the official release, the number of festive holidays in government schools has been reduced to 11 that were 23 between September to December. In recent days Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak has issued several new instructions regarding the improvement in the school education system in Bihar.

There will be no more Raksha Bandhan holiday on August 31. Apart from this, earlier there was six days holiday on Durga Puja which has now been reduced to three days. Additionally, there was a nine days holiday between November 13 to 21 from Diwali to Chhath but now there will be only one day holiday on Diwali (on 12 November), one day holiday for Chitragupta Puja on November 15 and there will be two days holiday on November 19 and Noveber 20 for Chhath Puja.

In the revised order issued by the Education Department, it has been said that it is necessary to have at least 200 working days in primary schools and 220 days in middle schools, but due to elections, examinations, festivals and natural calamities, studies in schools are affected. Apart from this, there is no uniformity in the process of closure of schools on the occasion of festivals, schools are open in some districts during some festivals and closed in others, this change will be done in the remaining days of 2023 for uniformity in the operation of schools. Has been done.