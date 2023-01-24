Follow us on Image Source : PTI BharOS: IIT Madras develops indigenous mobile operating system

BharOS: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday tested the indigenous mobile operating system 'BharOS' developed by the IIT Madras. This is an initiative toward the Aatmanirbhar digital structure. This Made In India mobile operating system was tested today by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Dharmendra Pradhan conducts a test for BharOS

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in his tweet said, 'Testing of ‘BharOS’, #MadeInIndia mobile operating system developed by @iitmadras. Towards an #Aatmanirbhar digital infrastructure.' 'Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan test ‘BharOS’, Made In India mobile operating system developed by IIT Madras.' a tweet of ANI reads.

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on BharOS

'There will be difficulties in this journey and there are many people around the world who will bring difficulties and will not want any such system to be successful,' Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the indigenous mobile operating system 'BharOS'.

