Follow us on Image Source : IIT DELHI (WEBSITE) IIT Delhi's innovation hub to train students from over 100 schools in robotics

IIT Delhi's Technology Innovation Hub will train class 9 and 10 students from more than 100 schools in the national capital in robotics during boot camps, officials said on Monday. IHFC (I-Hub Foundation for Robotics), the technology innovation hub of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here will conduct the boot camps which will be supported by its incubated startups -- Rancho Labs and The Innovation Story.

"So far, over 800 students have benefited from 26 such boot camps conducted during the last couple of weeks. The focus of these boot camps is to encourage young minds to apply their skills and develop robots in teams. The boot camps will train students not only on the basics of robotics but also how to use robotics in everyday life," said SK Saha, Project Director at IHFC. "It's incredible to see the overwhelming response from Delhi schools to the boot camps, as well as the interest generated among students for the league.

"These young minds are our future, and we need to direct their brilliance in the right direction of ideation, conceptualisation, and creation of robots and their future possibilities at this age," Saha added. The Delhi Robotics League (DRL), 2023 is open to all Delhi Schools and schools across all boards in Delhi are eligible to participate. The registration deadline is January 26.

ALSO READ | IIT Tirupati and Kyndryl India Collaborate to Advance AI-enabled 3D Printing

ALSO READ | IIT Guwahati signs MoU with industry partners to set up drone-flying school