2024 School Holidays in March: Here's complete list

2024 School Holiday in March: The month of March is like a battleground for students. They are working hard, trying to wrap up their exams. But it is not only about the exams, there is a mix of feelings about what comes next. On the other side, there is also an excitement of starting fresh in a new school year.

But here's the cool part – March brings some holidays too! Imagine these breaks as little breaks in the middle of all the school stress. They are like mini-vacations, giving students a chance to relax and recharge before diving into more school stuff. Here we have curated a list of school holidays 2024 in March.

Schools to remain closed on THESE days in March

March 5- Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti March 8 - Maha Shivratri/Sivratri

Maha Shivratri/Sivratri March 25- Holi

Holi March 28 - Holy Thursday / Maundy Thursday

Holy Thursday / Maundy Thursday March -29- Good Friday

Good Friday March 31 - Easter

Why do we celebrate THESE festivals?

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, also known as Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati. He was an Indian philosopher, social leader, and founder of the Arya Samaj. Swami Dayanand Saraswati introduced a complete overhaul of the education system and is often considered as one of the visionaries of modern India.

Maha Shivratri/Sivratri - This day holds immense religious and spiritual significance among Hindus. Mahashivtratri is one of the biggest festivals of Hindus celebrated across India. This is purely dedicated to Lord Shiva. It falls on the 13th night or 14th day of the lunar month of Phalguna. This year, Maha Shivratri/Sivratri will be celebrated on March 8, 2024.

Holi - Holi is a popular festival celebrated in India that signifies the advent of spring and the victory of good over evil. It is also known as the festival of colours and love and is celebrated by people of all ages by smearing each other with coloured powder and water. This year, Holi is on March 25th.

Holy Thursday / Maundy Thursday - This day commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with his twelve disciples, the night before his crucifixion. During this supper, Jesus established the sacrament of Holy Communion, symbolically sharing bread and wine to represent his body and blood. Christians attend special services on this holy day, reflecting on Jesus' teaching of love, service, and sacrifice.

Good Friday, which will be observed on March 29 this year, commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary. Christians believe that Jesus willingly sacrificed himself to atone for humanity's sins. This day is marked by prayer, fasting, and reflection on the significance of Jesus' sacrifice for their faith.

Easter - Easter is one of the most significant holy days in Christianity. This day also known as Pascha, or Resurrection Sunday, is a cultural holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day of his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary. Easter will be observed on March 31

The school holiday will depend on the country, region and academic institution. Students and parents are advised to check the school holiday calendar in their school diaries or contact the official authorities for more information.