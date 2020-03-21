Image Source : West Bengal HSC Examination postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, West Bengal Secondary Education Board has decided to postpone the Higher Secondary Examination to avoid transmission among students. Moreover, the board has also suspended all the examinations till April 27. This decision comes as a preventive measure to avoid mass gathering during examinations.

In view of the prevailing situation, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has been asked to postpone the examinations which are yet to be held, till April 15, education minister Partha Chatterjee told a press meet.

As per the directive, the examinations scheduled to be held on March 23, March 25 and March 27 will now be held after April 15.

The minister said the higher education department will take the decision about conducting the examinations after reviewing the situation as per the advisory of the health department.

The class 12 state board examinations began on March 13. The CBSE and the CISCE have already postponed all scheduled examinations.

Chatterjee said that the government has received several complaints that some of the private schools have not followed the state's advisory to suspend internal examinations and warned them of action if the decision is not complied with.

Till now, two confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in West Bengal. India is currently on stage 2 of the coronavirus outbreak and no community transmission has been seen in any part of the country.

So far, 271 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. Globally, the infected cases are nearing 3,00,000 with more than 11,000 fatalities.

ALSO READ | Karnataka postpones class 7, 8 and 9 exams till March 31 amid coronavirus threat

ALSO READ | Delhi riot accused allowed to give exam in judicial custody