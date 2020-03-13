Delhi riot accused allowed to give exam in judicial custody

A Delhi court on Friday allowed a class 10 students to appear for the board examinations while remanding him to judicial custody in connection with the recent violence in the national capital's northeast area. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat sent the accused to judicial custody till March 27.

The court issued directions to the Jail Superintendent to take him to a government school in Delhi's East Gokalpur area to write the exam on March 18 "under proper security".

"Jail Superintendent is further directed that accused be provided with suitable space for preparing for the said examination and family members be allowed to hand him over the requisite books and stationery and original admit card issued by CBSE for his appearance in the said examination," the judge said.

The school has also been directed to allow the student to sit in the examination hall with two police guards.

"The Centre In-charge may make suitable sitting arrangement for the accused for his appearance in the said exam," the judge added.

On March 12, while sending him to police custody for two days, the court had directed the police to take him for the board examination which was scheduled for that day.

The court had then observed that everyone has a right to education.

Scores of people have been arrested in connection with the recent violence, in which the death toll has touched 53.

