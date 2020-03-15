Karnataka postpones class 7, 8 and 9 exams till March 31 amid coronavirus threat

Examinations of class 7, 8, 9 have been postponed amid coronavirus threat. (Representational image)

Amid coronavirus threat in the country, Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has instructed to postpone the examinations of class 7, 8 and 9 until March 31, 2020. The revised dates for the examinations will be scheduled after taking stock of the situation.

On Friday, the administration shut down all educational institutions, malls, and clubs for a week. Karnataka CM Yediyurappa has said no one should travel unless it's an emergency.

"All malls, cinema halls, pubs, wedding ceremonies and other large gatherings in the Karnataka have been banned for another one week," Chief Minister Yediyurappa said.

This comes hours after the Uttar Pradesh government had decided that all schools, colleges situated in the state will be closed till 31st March 2020.

Following the decision, the Karnataka government on Friday asked doctors and other health staff to work on public holidays also till the spread of coronavirus is contained. Leaves and all week off of state health ministry workers have also been cancelled. The government issued a circular stating that certain emergency measures are being taken to control the spread of coronavirus is some parts of the State.

"To manage things in a result-oriented manner, doctors, office personnel, paramedical staff and other permanent and contract employees in hospitals coming under the Health Department have been instructed to work on all public holidays." the government order read.

