West Bengal Board WBBME declared Alim, Fazil, High Madrasah Exam Result 2021

The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) has declared the Alim, Fazil and High Madrasah examination 2021 results today, July 23 at 11 am. According to an official statement, the results was uploaded on the website at 11 am but the students could check their individual results after 12 pm only.

The WBBME Result 2021 can be checked by the students at the official website of board website – result.wbbme.org. To check the WBBME Result 2021, the students will be needed to have their registration number. Currently due to heavy traffic, the website has crashed.

“High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil Examination - 2021 conducted by the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education will be formally published on July,23 at 11:00 am,” an official statement said.

“It may kindly (be) noted that this year candidates will access their result by giving their registration number and published after 12.00 noon on July 23” it said.

WB Madrasah Result 2021: How to check

Go to result.wbbme.org after 12 pm Select exam – High Madrasah, Alim, or Fazil Login with your registration number Submit and download the result.

In another recent notification, the board said heads of institutions will distribute marksheets and certificates to parents following Covid-19 protocols and parents will collect those documents by producing original registration certificates. The WBBSE and the WBCHSE have already declared Madhyamik or Class 10 and Higher Secondary or Class 12 final results.

