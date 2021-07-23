JNVST admit card 2021 for Class 6 released, here's how to download

Follow us on JNVST Class 6 exam will be held on August 11

JNVST admit card 2021: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has released the admit card for the JNVST class 6 exam on July 23. The candidates who will appear in the admission test can download the hall ticket through the website- navodaya.gov.in.

The JNVST exam for class 6 will be conducted on August 11. The admission test is being held n various languages such as-- English, Hindi, and the regional language of each state. The exam duration is for 2 hours and has three sections- Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test, and Language Test.

The question paper comprises 80 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks.

JNVST 2021 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya- navodaya.gov.in Click on JNVST 2021 Admit Card link available on the home page Enter the log-in credentials- registration number, roll number, other details Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen Download the hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

A total of 2,41,7009 candidates have registered for the selection test out of which 47,320 candidates in 11,182 centers will be selected. The JNVST entrance exam is being conducted to give admissions to students in Class 6 at Navodaya Vidyalayas all over the country.

Latest Education News