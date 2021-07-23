NATA 2nd Test Result 2021 declared: 11,583 candidates qualify exam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NATA 2nd test result 2021 has been released on July 22, 2021.

NATA 2nd Test Result 2021: The NATA 2nd test result 2021 has been declared on July 22, 2021, by the Council of Architecture. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their NATA 2nd test result 2021 on the official website of NATA -- www.nata.in. A total of 21,657 candidates appeared for the exam, and 11,583 candidates have qualified in the 2nd test.

The NATA 2nd test 2021 was held on July 11 in around 248 centers in India and six centers in international cities. Aspirants who gave both the NATA tests this year, must note that the results will be evaluated on the basis of the best scores received by the candidates in both attempts.

NATA 3rd test 2021: Details

The Competent Authority of the Council has decided to organise the 3rd NATA test 2021 on September 3. This decision was taken keeping in consideration of the prevailing pandemic situation in India.

According to the NATA 2021 brochure, applicants who have taken either of the two NATA Tests may register for the third NATA Test. However, candidates who have taken both NATA Tests will not be eligible to take the third NATA Test.

NATA 2nd test result 2021: Direct link

Candidates who have appeared for the NATA 2nd test 2021 can also click here to check their result which was released on July 22.

NATA 2021 Examination result: How to check

Visit the official site of NATA on nata.in On the Homepage scroll down and click on NATA 2021 Results A new page will open Key in your credentials Your result will be displayed on the screen Keep the copy of the same for future use.

