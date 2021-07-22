JNVST admit card 2021: Check release date and time, website to download

Follow us on Image Source : JNVST ADMIT CARD 2021 TOMORROW Navodaya Vidyalaya is going to released the JNVST Admit Card 2021 tomorrow.

JNVST Admit Card 2021 is going to be released tomorrow, i.e., July 23, 2021, by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2021 is conducted to give admissions to Class 6 students. The candidates who are registered to appear for the exam can download the JNVST Admit Card 2021 from the official website official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in.

JNVST Admission 2021: Number of candidates registered

A total of 2,41,7009 candidates have registered for the selection test out of which 47,320 candidates in 11,182 centers will be selected. The JNVST entrance exam is being conducted to give admissions to students in Class 6 at Navodaya Vidyalayas all over the country.

JNVST 2021 Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on JNVST 2021 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the registration and other details.

Step 4: Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download it.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JNVST 2021: Admission process

JNVST 2021 for Class 6 is held in various languages such as-- English, Hindi, and the regional language of each state. The exam duration is for 2 hours and has three sections- Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test, and Language Test.

The question paper comprises 80 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks.

