Amrita University AEEE 2021 Phase 3 result 2021 declared, here's how to check

AEEE Phase 3 result 2021: The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has declared the result of AEEE phase 3 exam 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the AEEE phase 3 exam can check their scores online at amrita.edu.

AEEE 2021 phase 3 Results: How to check

Visit the official website-- ataoap.amrita.edu Click on the link, "AEEE 2021 Phase 3 Results." Enter your email id and password Your AEEE phase 3 result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

The phase 2 result was earlier released on June 20. The varsity will also conduct a final phase of exam on August 3. Candidates who could not appear in the first, second and third phase of exam due to technical snags can apply for the final phase of exam.

For more updates on AEEE exam, please visit the official website- amrita.edu.

