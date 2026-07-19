Breather for TMC's Abhishek Banerjee as Calcutta High Court halts bulldozer action on his office in Amtala

Kolkata:

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday received a breather from the Calcutta High Court, which halted the demolition of his office at Amtala in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district and directed all parties to maintain a status quo until the next hearing or the end of July.

The order was passed by Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury, who also directed the West Bengal government to submit all documents related to Abhishek's office in Amtala, which is reportedly owned by the 'Leaps and Bounds' Company.

"I am of the view that the status quo as regards the nature, character and possession should be maintained till the matter is taken up next or until the end of July 2026, whichever is earlier," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench. "I am of the view that the respondents should desist all further demolition work pursuant to the order passed by the DM/ executive officer, South 24 Parganas dated July 15, 2026."

The local administration on Saturday launched an anti-encroachment drive against Abhishek's closed office, a five-storey building, in Amtala after claiming that a couple of notices were sent to the concerned people regarding unauthorised construction but no response was received.

The administration said the building was constructed on a land that was brought from the 'Leaps and Bounds' Company, adding that the office violated rules and was built without the approved building plan. It further said Saturday's demolition drive was carried out "peacefully and in accordance with law", and the security was heightened across the area.

Personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Bengal Police were also deployed during the drive.

However, the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha member criticised the bulldozer action and said it was a part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's ways to "display political power". He also alleged that BJP supporters entered his office while carrying saffron flags during demolition drive, but asserted that he has complete faith in the judicial system.

"If I remain alive and justice prevails, the very same provisions of law that are being misused against us today will one day be applied to those responsible for these actions," Abhishek told news agency ANI. "We have complete faith in the judiciary and will approach the Calcutta High Court. If necessary, we will go all the way to the Supreme Court to ensure that everyone seen in the videos is brought to justice."

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