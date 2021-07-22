Modi Cabinet approves first Central University in Ladakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Anurag Thakur addresses a press briefing on Cabinet decisions in New Delhi.

The Union Cabinet has approved the establishment of a Central University in the Union Territory of Ladakh. Union Minister Anurag Thakur informed that the first phase of the varsity will be completed in four years, and the total project cost would be Rs 750 crore.

The upcoming varsity will cover the entire Ladakh region, including Leh and Kargil and will address regional imbalances in the higher education levels.

"Establishing this university will remedy regional imbalances in the field of higher education and help intellectual growth in the region, as well as aid propagation of higher education. The Central University will also become a model for other educational institutes in the region," Thakur said while addressing a press briefing on Cabinet decisions on Thursday evening.

"The varsity will be instrumental in strengthening democratic values and to promote overall growth and development of the region," PIB spokesperson Jaideep Bhatnagar in his tweet mentioned.

The government's announcement fulfils a long-pending demand of a Central University in Ladakh.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has also approved setting up an integrated multi-purpose corporation in Ladakh for infrastructure, construction projects. It will be incorporated under Companies Act.

Latest Education News