Want to study in Australia? Here is a list of top ranking universities

Australia has climbed up the ladder of popular study abroad destinations to reach the third pedestal. There has been a gradual increase in the number of Indian Students in Australia. The number of Indian students in Australia in 2019 increased to 35,400, an increase of 123 per cent. Studying in Australia comes with certain benefits, with its hassle-free visa policy, extensive student support, opportunities to work after graduation with top globally ranking universities make it a complete package. The publication of the annual QS World University Rankings once again highlights the outstanding range of quality amongst Study Group’s University partners in Australia.



Here are the top 3 Australian Universities listed based on the rankings which are offering Indian students a range of exciting pathways and degree options, with excellent scholarships, making the complete package affordable.

Charles Sturt University Study Centres

CSU, located in the heart of Australia's most exciting cities and has a reputation for preparing international students for their future. Ranked at 1 for graduate employment. (QILT Graduate Outcomes Survey 2019)



Courses - It is career-focused courses that prepare students for the working world. One can choose from a range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in accounting, business, and information technology. International students choose Australia for several reasons, one being a lifetime experience.



Campus Life- University extends a range of activities, events, and trips to help you settle into Australian culture and make friends.

Alongside Three-year bachelor's degrees with eligibility to apply for post-study work rights and guaranteed 12-week post-study internship and graduate placement opportunities.



Exam scores- The qualifications require having completed a sufficient standard of study in English and have obtained an Academic IELTS within the last 2 years with a minimum overall score of 6.



Scholarships - They’re offering Indian Students Covid-19 Relief bursary of 12% for the duration of your undergraduate course and 15% contribution for the duration of your postgraduate course with our International Student Excellence Scholarship. In an attempt to support students by providing unparalleled flexibility and reassurance offer Arrival Care package, valued at AUD $4,200.

2. University of Sydney Foundation Programme

The USFP is designed to assist students who aspire to study for an undergraduate degree at the University of Sydney, but don't meet the necessary entry requirements. Admissions at the University of Sydney are very competitive. It continues to be a popular choice for both Australians as well as overseas students willing to pursue higher education in Australia. At USFP they make the process easier to get into your desired programme.



Courses - One can choose from 3 programmes depending on their academic needs starting from 10 to 16 Months.



Scholarships- Taylors College Sydney is offering eligible students a 20% contribution towards their Foundation studies and will further receive a 20% contribution in tuition fees under the Sydney International Student Award at the University of Sydney, only International students are eligible. In an attempt to help motivated applicants to achieve their personal and academic goals.

As the stats show in 2019 97% of USFP students received offers to the University of Sydney. Hence, ranked at 1 in Australia and 4th globally for graduate employability.



3. ANU college

A pathway provider for Australian National University. ANU degree opens up doors nationally and internationally with a high rate of graduate employment and postgraduate study opportunities. Ranked as the number one institution in Australia and placed 27th worldwide (QS World University Rankings 2022)



Courses- at ANU they offer a range of quality courses across its seven academic colleges in a range of areas, offering students the flexibility to combine degree programs, pick a specific course, and pursue Master's degrees. Students can choose from the following academic areas - Arts and Social Sciences, Business & Economics, Engineering and Computing, Science & Mathematics, Medicine and Medical Science, Law and National Security.



Scholarships- ANU will fund up to 100 ANU Global Diversity Scholarships of Foundation and Academic English students at ANU College, valued at AUD $18,750 per year for a maximum of four years. To fund students’ Pathway study at ANU College and get them started at The Australian National University.



Employability - Australian National University’s Graduates are favoured by the nation's employers and are listed among the world's most sought-after degree holders. Times Higher Education placed the ANU 66th in the world in the Global University Employability Ranking.

- Written by James Pitman, Managing Director, Study Group

