Uttarakhand govt orders reopening of state universities, degree colleges from March 1

Top News
Latest News
Super 100| Popular Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passes away in Mohali
PFI pastes controversial posters related to Babri Masjid in Bihar
2nd phase of COVID-19 vaccination to begin from Mar 1, People above 60 years of age to get jab
'Grateful to Amethi voters': Congress firefights after Rahul's 'north-south' politics remark
UP gave opportunities to Gandhis but...: Yogi on Rahul's North-South politics remark
Mamata seeks PM Modi's help in procuring COVID vaccines for Bengal
40 lakh tractors will march to Parliament if farm laws not taken back, Rakesh Tikait warns
Punjab 'shamelessly' protecting gangster Mukhtar Ansari, UP govt tells SC
Convicted Iranian woman hanged despite dying of heart attack
Mt Etna’s latest eruptions awe even those who study volcanos
US senators asked to draft legislative package to 'outcompete' China, invest in alliances like India
HBD Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Devdas to Padmaavat, 5 films that showcase love, colour and grandeur
Teaser of Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' OUT on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 58th birthday | VIDEO
Sridevi's 3rd Death Anniversary: Photos of the iconic actress days before her untimely demise
Mumbai Saga teaser: Witness John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi action-packed clash in Sanjay Gupta's crime
Popular Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passes away in Mohali; Vishal Dadlani & other celebs condole
Live Cricket Score India vs England 3rd Test Day 1: Live Updates from Ahmedabad
I wish Cheteshwar Pujara scores double century at Narendra Modi Stadium: Amit Shah
IND vs ENG 3rd Test | Axar Patel's turn puts England in trouble: Watch
IND vs ENG: Kohli imitates Steve Smith’s batting, Jacques Kallis’ bowling action in nets - WATCH
IND vs ENG | Pietersen takes cheeky dig at Team India after England opt to bat in 3rd Test
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 launched in India: Check price, specifications
Instagram Lite app finally gets support for Reels in India: Here's how it works
Sensex zooms 1,030 points, Nifty tops 14,950 after trading hours extended following technical glitch
Sensex rallies over 1,000 points; Nifty breaches 15,000-mark
Govt clears PLI scheme to boost manufacturing of laptops, tablets, PCs
RBI concerned over impact of cryptocurrency may have on financial stability: Shaktikanta Das
NSE to make changes in index maintenance guidelines, criteria from March 31
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif return home with Taimur & their second baby. See FIRST picture of newborn
On Bhagyashree's 52nd birthday, a look at how 'Maine Pyaar Kiya 'actress keeps herself fit | PICS
Rubina Dilaik lifts Bigg Boss 14 trophy: A look at her winning moments (IN PICS)
Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Karisma & Randhir Kapoor visit hospital to meet Kareena & newborn | PICS
Varun Dhawan-Natasha host reception bash; Sara Ali Khan, Arjun-Malaika and others attend
Anxiety, Stress to sleep disorder: Bullying and its Impact on Young Minds
Identifying risk factors for elevated anxiety in young adults during Covid-19
World Pulses Day: Know the benefits of adding protein-rich dals to your diet
Chrissy Teigen rejoices as President Joe Biden's @POTUS Twitter Account unfollows her. Know why
VIDEO: Netizens stand with girl who says returning to office post work from home 'Ho Na Paayega'
Viral video captures wheelchair-bound Kapil Sharma hurling 'abuse' at photographers
Twitter isn't pleased with viral video of Titanic's alternate ending. What about you?
Rare yellow penguin spotted by photographer on Island Trip in South Georgia
Horoscope 24 February: Pisces people will get benefit in business, know about other zodiac signs
Vastu Tips: To please Goddess Lakshmi, choose white coloured flooring in this direction of house
Horoscope 23 February: Sagittarius people can get surprise from partner, know about other zodiacs
Vastu Tips: Put black coloured stones in north direction of the house for great benefits
Horoscope 22 February: Aries people can get new job; Know about other zodiac signs