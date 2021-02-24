Wednesday, February 24, 2021
     
Uttarakhand govt orders reopening of state universities, degree colleges from March 1

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday ordered the reopening of state universities and degree colleges from March 1.

New Delhi Updated on: February 24, 2021 17:54 IST
The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday ordered the reopening of state universities and degree colleges from March 1, months after being closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic. 
 
Recently, the Jharkhand government also decided to open government offices, colleges, coaching centres, cinema halls and parks across the state from March 1. 
 
 

