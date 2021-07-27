Uttar Pradesh government job: Panchayati raj department to hire 58,000 Gram Panchayat Sahayak, data operators

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. UP: Cabinet approves over 58,000 jobs in gram panchayats ahead of assembly polls.

UP Gram Panchayat Vacancy 2021: The Uttar Pradesh government has cleared proposals to fill more than 58,000 vacancies in the Gram Panchayat ahead of the Assembly polls in 2022.

According to the Panchayati raj department, the government has cleared proposals to hire 58,189 gram panchayat assistants and data entry operators. The recruitment process will begin soon and conclude by September 10.

This will be the single largest contractual recruitment that the BJP government ever since it formed the government in the state. The government has so far, provided jobs to as many as 47,500 people on a contractual basis.

As per the Panchayati raj department, assistants and accountants will get a monthly salary of Rs 6,000. The government has sanctioned 16,000 posts of gram panchayat officers and gram development officers out of which only 10,000 are employed.

There are 33,577 gram panchayat bhawan on the ground and 24,617 are still under construction. A 'Jan Seva Centre' will be set up in each panchayat office and a separate space would be allocated for banking correspondent Sakhi.

In another major decision, the government has also approved the proposal to cancel a government order of 2011 for a 3 per cent disability reservation in govt departments and replaced it with a new order under which recruitment for disabled persons will be done directly by each department for group A, B, C and D services. The recruitment will be done as per a 2016 order in which the earlier seven categories of disability had been expanded to include 21 others and reservation was extended from 3% to 4%.

Government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had constituted a committee in 2019 which asked all 68 departments to assess how many posts in each of the four categories should be reserved for persons with disabilities. The report has been submitted and it has been decided that direct recruitment will take place in each department for each of the four categories, he said.

The cabinet also approved a limit of Rs 800 crore as a guarantee for loans provided to rural cooperative development banks by the National Bank for Rural Development between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. The registrars of cooperative committees have been allowed to provide loans up to Rs 400 crore.

The initiative is being seen as the government's move for helping farmers financially in the run up to assembly elections. The Cabinet also approved the proposal to hire teachers on a temporary basis for non-government aided Sanskrit secondary schools and state Sanskrit colleges for the session of 2021-22 and 2022-23, or till the appointment of regular staff, whichever is earlier, to address the problem of teachers shortage.

A selection committee, headed by the principals of these schools and colleges, has been set up at the district level. These teachers will be paid Rs 12,000 per month. In another social welfare-oriented move, around 40 lakh Antyodaya cardholders, who are not beneficiaries under either the Prime Minister or Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana, will now be included in the CM Jan Arogya Scheme.

