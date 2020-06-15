Image Source : FILE Uddhav Thackeray approves re-opening of schools, online classes in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday agreed upon starting the academic year for students through digital and online platforms on a pilot project basis. He has also agreed upon reopening schools in areas away from the cities that are completely COVID-19 free after taking adequate precautionary measures.

The decision was taken in a video conference meeting with the Minister of School Education Department Varsha Gaikwad.

Sharing the news on Twitter, CMO Maharashtra said, "CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has agreed upon starting the academic year for students through digital and online platforms on a pilot project basis. The decision was taken in a video conference meeting with the Minsiter of School Education Dept."

"He has also agreed upon reopening schools in areas away from the cities that are COVID-19 free after taking adequate precautionary measures," CMO Maharashtra added.

According to the SOP, online teaching will not be allowed for pre-primary section and classes I and II. The students can, however, be provided with educational content on television and radio. The SOP states a maximum of one hour of online teaching for classes III to V, two hours for classes VI to VIII and three hours for students of class IX onwards.

A school can be reopened in a village, if there has been no COVID-19 case for at least a month. Indicative reopening for class IX, X and XII is July, for class VI to VIII is August, for Class III to V is September and class I to III can reopen after approval from the school management committees. For class XI, the date will be decided after the announcement of class X results.

