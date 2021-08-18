Wednesday, August 18, 2021
     
TS ECET result 2021 released, how to check

TS ECET was held on August 3. Download rank card on the website- ecet.tsche.ac.in

New Delhi Updated on: August 18, 2021 13:08 IST
TS ECET result 2021
Download rank card on the website- ecet.tsche.ac.in  

TS ECET result 2021: JNTU Hyderabad has released the result for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2021). The candidates who appeared in the entrance test can check the result on the official website- ecet.tsche.ac.in.

The computer-based test was conducted on August 3 in two phases, from 9 am to 12 pm, 3 pm to 6 pm at 18 regional centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

India Tv - TS ECET 2021 rank card

TS ECET 2021 rank card available now 

TS ECET result 2021: How to check 

  1. Visit the official website- ecet.tsche.ac.in
  2. Click on TS ECET result 2021 link 
  3. Enter hall ticket number/ registration number/ date of birth 
  4. TS ECET- 2021 rank card will appear on the screen 
  5. Download ECET rank card, take a printout. 

TS ECET exam is being held for admission to BE, BTech, BPharm courses.  

