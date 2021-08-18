Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th improvement exams 2021 from September 18, check schedule

Follow us on UPMSP 10th, 12th improvement exams will be held from September 18

UPMSP 10th, 12th exams 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Board (UPSEB) has announced the dates for class 10 and 12 improvement exams. As per the schedule, the improvement examinations will be conducted from September 18 adhering to COVID-19 protocols. The students who could not appear in the 10th, 12th board exams, as it was canceled earlier due to the pandemic now have an opportunity to improve their scores by appearing in the offline examinations.

As per the schedule, the class 10 exam will be concluded on October 4, while class 12 exam on October 6. The students donot have to pay application fees to appear in the examinations. The exam timing has been reduced to two hours, the candidates will get the question paper 15 minutes before the exam, as per UPMSP.

UPMSP 10th, 12th improvement exams 2021: How to check schedule

Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in Click on 10th, 12th improvement exams datesheet link A pdf with 10th, 12th exam schedule will appear on the screen Download 10th, 12th datesheets, take a printout for further reference.

Meanwhile, the tentative schedule of the class 10, 12 exams 2022 has been released. The 10th, 12th exams will be conducted in February and March, the detail time table is available on the official website- upmsp.edu.in.

As per the board schedule, theory exams are scheduled in the fourth week of March, and practical exams will commence in the third week of February. The pre-board exams are scheduled to be conducted from January 24 to January 31, 2022.

