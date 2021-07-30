TS ECET Admit card 2021 to be tomorrow: How to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TS ECET Admit card 2021 is going to be out tomorrow.

JNTU Hyderabad has released TS ECET (Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test) hall ticket 2021. Candidates willing to appear for the examination can download the hall ticket from the official website of TS ECET-- ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Interested and eligible candidates must note that the last date for submission of application for TS ECET-2021 exams with a late fee of Rs 5,000 is July 31, 2021. The TS ECET 2021 examination will be conducted on August 3.

TS ECET hall ticket 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of TS ECET on ecet.tsche.ac.in

Click on TS ECET Hall Ticket 2021 link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card and download it.

