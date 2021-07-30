Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th result 2021 declared, girls outperform boys

Follow us on A total of 99.56 per cent students cleared RBSE 10th exam successfully

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE has declared the result of class 10 exam on Friday (July 30). A total of 12.5 lakh (12,50,833) passed the class 10 exam successfully. The pass percentage touched at 99.56 per cent. Girls have performed better than boys, the pass percentage of girls is 99.62 per cent, while 99.56 per cent boys cleared the class 10 exam successfully.

The class 10 result is available at the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The class 10 exam was earlier cancelled due to the Covid-19 second wave.

Rajasthan Board 10 Result 2021: Evaluation criteria

RBSE 10th Result 2021 will be announced on the basis of the alternative evaluation criteria, according to which, 45 per cent weightage will be given for RBSE Class 8 board exams, 25 per cent weightage for class 9 marks. Further, only 10 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 internal marks. As per reports, RBSE Class 10 practical marks will be taken as it is.

Rajasthan Board 10 Result: Last year trends

Last year, RBSE had achieved a pass percentage of 80.63 per cent. This year, however, it is expected to achieve a pass percentage of more than 90 per cent as the results are prepared on the basis of internal assessment policy.

