Telangana TS ICET Result 2021: How to check

TS ICET Result 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the result of TS ICET exam, and the final answer key on Thursday (September 23). The candidates can check the result on the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET is conducted for admission to MBA, MCA courses of all varsities in the state and affiliated colleges.

TS ICET Result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in Click on TS ICET result link Enter your log-in credentials Final answer key and result will be appeared on screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

ICET exam was held earlier on August 19 and 20. For details on ICET exam, please visit the website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

