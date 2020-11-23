Image Source : PTI TANCA merit list 2020 for GATE and TANCET released. Direct link here

TANCA merit list 2020: Anna University, Chennai has released the Tamil Nadu Common Admissions (TANCA) merit list 2020 for GATE and TANCET on it's official website. Candidates who have appeared for the GATE and TANCET exam can check the merit list on the official site of Anna University on tanca.annauniv.edu.

GATE (Engineering / Technology): The merit list has been prepared based on GATE 2018 /2019 / 2020 score in the appropriate discipline of Engineering / Technology.

GATE (Engineering Sciences (XE)/ Life Sciences (XL) category: The merit list is prepared based on GATE 2018 / 2019 / 2020 score in Engineering Science (XE) and Life Science (XL) papers and TANCET 2020 percentile score with a weightage of 70:30. A common merit list is prepared for GATE (Engineering/ Technology) and GATE (Engineering Sciences (XE)/ Life Sciences (XL) category.

TANCA 2020 Merit List: How to check GATE & TANCET category list

Visit the official site of Anna University at tanca.annauniv.edu.

Click on TANCA 2020 Merit List for GATE & TANCET link available on the home page.

for GATE & link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your merit list would be displayed on the screen.

Check the merit list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

