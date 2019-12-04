SSC CHSL (10+2) Registration 2019

Registration for SSC CHSL (10+2) Exam has begun. Check IMPORTANT dates and details

The registration process for SSC CHSL 2019 has begun on the official website of Staff Selection Commission -- ssc.nic.in. The Staff Selection Commission conducts the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2019 Tier-1 examination from March 16, 2020, to March 27, 2020. Aspirants can apply for the same until January 10, 2020. But they are advised to register as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush. They can click on the direct link given at the end of this article.

It is to be noted that the SSC CHSL (10+2) examination will be conducted through an online Computer-based Test or CBT, across India. Those who will clear the SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-1 exam will appear for the SSC CHSL Tier-2 examination on June 28. Take a look at the most frequently asked questions about SSC CHSL 2019.

When is the last date for SSC CHSL 2019 Registration?

The last date for the registration of SSC CHSL 2019 is January 10, 2020.

When is the last date to make online fee payment for SSC CHSL 2019?

The last date to pay SSC CHSL 2019 registration fee is January 2020.

When is the exam date of SSC CHSL 2019 Tier1?

SSC CHSL 2019 Tier1 examination will be held from March 16 to March 17, 2020.

When is the exam date of SSC CHSL 2019 Tier2?

SSC CHSL 2019 Tier2 examination will be conducted on June 28, 2020.

Which posts comes under SSC CHSL 2019?

The Staff Selection Commission or SSC will recruit a total of 5789 candidates in the various posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Postal Assistant (PA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO).

What are the eligibility criteria for SSC CHSL 2019?

Candidates appearing for SSC CHSL 2019 examination must have passed class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognized board or University.