Shiv Nadar University launches online MBA program with specialisations in Data Science

Shiv Nadar University has launched an MBA program in virtual mode in collaboration with the EdTech platform Great Learning. The two-year MBA program offers specialisations in domains such as Data Science and Analytics, Digital Finance, Marketing, and Human Resources.

The program is designed to empower working professionals and young entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills to succeed in a highly competitive and complex digital world, read the varsity release. The classes will be delivered via live interactive lectures, industry expert sessions, recorded videos, projects, and case studies to simulate real-world scenarios.

Some of the industry-relevant modules of the program include Emerging Technologies, Globalization of Businesses, and Strategy in a Digital World. The program blends the traditional MBA curriculum with new-age technologies and skills like Business Analytics, Web and Social Media Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence for Business, Digital Marketing, Consumer Experience Management, Product and Brand Management, Marketing Analytics, Financial Analytics, Credit Tech and Digital Fraud, Digital Banking and Finance, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency.

Bibek Banerjee, Dean of the School of Management and Entrepreneurship of the varsity said, "The MBA program is distinguished by the most immersive and contemporary curriculum, with a slant on digital technologies, delivered by a mix of highly experienced Indian and International faculty. Shiv Nadar University’s School of Management and Entrepreneurship is well known for delivering impactful and transformative learning for the digital professionals of the 21st Century."

The students will also get key placement support including resume building and interview preparation from Great Learning. The EdTech platform has partnered with over 500 leading organisations including Accenture, Bank of America, Barclays, Capgemini, Cognizant, HSBC, JP Morgan, and Tata Consultancy Services.

