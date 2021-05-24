GATE 2022 to have new papers, IIT-Kharagpur organising institute

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL IIT-Kharagpur will organise GATE 2022

GATE 2022: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) aspirants can appear for two more papers in the coming year. The decision was taken during a meeting of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE held on Saturday.

At the board meeting, IIT-Bombay, the organising institute of GATE 2021 handed over their official duties to IIT-Kharagpur which will conduct the post-graduate engineering entrance exam in 2022.

Prof. Deepankar Choudhury, organising chairman of GATE 2021 told IndiaTV that the two new papers will be Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, Geomatics Engineering.

The chairman further said that there will be more exam centres for GATE takers in the coming years. "There is a plan to increase exam centres keeping in mind the aspirants from smaller towns during pandemic, as it found to be very successful last year."

GATE 2022 will now have 29 new papers, last year IIT-Bombay introduced two papers- Humanities and Environmental Science in GATE. According to IIT-Bombay, a total of 14,196 students have enrolled for newly introduced humanities subjects. Last year, GATE opened its doors for students from humanities and commerce backgrounds.

Also, candidates were allowed to appear for two subjects simultaneously, and the eligibility criteria also relaxed, students in the third year be made eligible for GATE.

GATE is a computer-based multiple-choice question or MCQ-based exam. The paper contains two sections, candidates have to answer 65 questions within a span of three hours. The questions were asked from general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks), and core engineering area.

A total of 1.26 lakh candidates (17.82 per cent) have qualified in GATE 2021, the result was released on March 19. Those who clear GATE will be eligible for admission to MTech courses at IITs as well as be eligible for jobs in PSUs.

Latest Education News