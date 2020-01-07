RRC Railway Recruitment 2020

RRC Railway Recruitment: Over 3500 vacancies for class 10, 12 pass. Apply to get salary up to Rs 56,000

RRC Railway Recruitment 2020 | Educational Qualification:

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of the Indian Railways has invited applications for 3553 posts of apprentices. The cell has released an official notification on its official website -- rrc-wr.com. Aspirants can apply for the same by visiting the website or they can click on the direct link provided below. The recruitment drive started on January 7 (today) at 11 am. The last date to apply for the same is February 6 till 5 pm. Aspirants are advised to apply as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush.

Candidates should have cleared class 10 or class 12 with at least 50 per cent of marks. They must also have an ITI certificate affiliated with NCVT or SCVT.

RRC Railway Recruitment 2020 | Age limit:

Candidate must be under the age limit of 15-24 years. For reserved category candidates, the upper age limit is relaxed.

RRC Railway Recruitment 2020 | Selection Procedure:

Candidates will be selected by creating an average of both class 10 and ITI exam. Based on which a merit list will be made for the selected candidates. The RRC Railway Recruitment Merit List will be released on February 13. On February 28 onwards, candidates will be called for the document verification process. From April 1, 2020, the selected candidates will undergo training for one year.

RRC Railway Recruitment 2020 | Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 18,000 – Rs 56,900.

RRC Railway Recruitment 2020 | Application Fee:

The application fee for RRC Railway Recruitment 2020 is Rs 100. SC, ST, PWD and women candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.