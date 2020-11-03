Image Source : PTI Rajasthan NEET 2020 Counselling dates announced. Check complete schedule

The Rajasthan NEET 2020 counselling schedule for quota seats, including management and NRI seats, has been announced. As per the official notification put out on rajugmedical2020.com, the application window for Rajasthan NEET counselling was thrown open on November 1 and the last date to submit application forms and pay online fees is November 6. The provisional merit list will be published on November 9. After choice filing, the result of the first round will be announced on November 19.

To register yourself in Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2020, candidates are required to use their NEET 2020 roll number, marks, date of birth and category.

How to apply for Rajasthan NEET 2020 Counselling

Step 1: Visit the Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2020 official website -- rajugmedical2020.com

Step 2: Click on 'Application Part I'

Step 3: Enter credentials and click on 'Validate'

Step 4: Your registration ID and password will be generated

Step 5: Now go to the hompege

Step 6: Click on 'Application Part 2'

Step 7: Enter your registration ID and password

Step 8: Fill up the application form, documents

Step 9: Pay the application fee

Rajasthan NEET 2020 Counselling 2020 Dates - Round 1

Online application starting date: November 1

Last date for depositing application fee: November 6 (4 pm)

Last date for submitting application forms: November 6 (11:45 pm)

Provisional list for document verification (PwD, Defence/PM, STA, NRI): November 7

Document verification ( PwD, Defence/PM, STA and NRI): November 8

Publishing of State merit list (State, PwD, Defence/PM, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA, NRI): November 9

Choice filling and registration fee: November 10 to 13

Printing of application form with locked choices: November 13

First seat allotment list: November 19

Printing of seat allotment letter: November 20 to 25

Reporting at the allotted college: November 20 to 25

