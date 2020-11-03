Rajasthan NEET 2020 Counselling dates announced. Check complete schedule

The Rajasthan NEET 2020 counselling schedule for quota seats, including management and NRI seats, has been announced. As per the official notification put out on rajugmedical2020.com, the application window for Rajasthan NEET counselling was thrown open on November 1 and the last date to submit application forms and pay online fees is November 6. The provisional merit list will be published on November 9. After choice filing, the result of the first round will be announced on November 19.
To register yourself in Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2020, candidates are required to use their NEET 2020 roll number, marks, date of birth and category.
How to apply for Rajasthan NEET 2020 Counselling
Step 1: Visit the Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2020 official website -- rajugmedical2020.com
Step 2: Click on 'Application Part I'
Step 3: Enter credentials and click on 'Validate'
Step 4: Your registration ID and password will be generated
Step 5: Now go to the hompege
Step 6: Click on 'Application Part 2'
Step 7: Enter your registration ID and password
Step 8: Fill up the application form, documents
Step 9: Pay the application fee
Rajasthan NEET 2020 Counselling 2020 Dates - Round 1
- Online application starting date: November 1
- Last date for depositing application fee: November 6 (4 pm)
- Last date for submitting application forms: November 6 (11:45 pm)
- Provisional list for document verification (PwD, Defence/PM, STA, NRI): November 7
- Document verification ( PwD, Defence/PM, STA and NRI): November 8
- Publishing of State merit list (State, PwD, Defence/PM, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA, NRI): November 9
- Choice filling and registration fee: November 10 to 13
- Printing of application form with locked choices: November 13
- First seat allotment list: November 19
- Printing of seat allotment letter: November 20 to 25
- Reporting at the allotted college: November 20 to 25