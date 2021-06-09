QS World University Ranking 2022: IISc top research university, 3 Indian institutes in global 200

Image Source : FILE IISc is the global top research university as per QS ranking 2022

QS World University Ranking 2022: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore) is featured as the world's top research university in the coveted QS World University Rankings released on Wednesday. The IISc named as the top research institute as per the citations per faculty indicator with a perfect 100 score.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Guwahati) got rank 41 in the same category.

Meanwhile, in the overall ranking, three Indian institutions have shared the place with the top 200 varsities in the world. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) became the best higher education institutes in the country with rank 177. However, it has fallen four places from its last year ranking of 172.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi) has secured 185th position, while IISc Bangalore got rank 185.

QS World University Ranking 2022: Top institutes in the country

Rank 255: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras)

Rank 277: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kanpur)

Rank 280: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kharagpur)

Rank 395: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Guwahati)

Rank 400: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee)

Rank 501-510: University of Delhi

Rank 561-570: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

Rank 591-600: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Hyderabad)

Rank 591-600: Savitribai Phule Pune University

Rank 651-700: Jadavpur University.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), US retained the top slot again followed by University of Oxford, UK (rank 2) and Stanford University, US (rank 3). Here are the other top institutes in the world- University of Cambridge, UK (rank 4), Harvard University, US (rank 5), California Institute of Technology (Caltech), US (rank 6), Imperial College London, UK (rank 7), Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (rank 8), University College London, UK (rank 9), University of Chicago, US (rank 10).

