NTA UPCET 2021 result declared, how to check

NTA UPCET 2021 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021. The candidates who have appeared for the UPCET exam can check results on the official website- upcet.nta.nic.in.

The UPCET 2021 exam was held on September 5 and 6 in computer-based test mode.

NTA UPCET Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- upcet.nta.nic.in Click on 'UPCET 2021' Result link Enter log-in credentials- application number, date of birth UPCET result will appear on the screen Download UPCET score card, take a print out for further reference.

UPCET scores will be used for admission to various varsities- Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur.

