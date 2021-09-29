GATE 2022 application process deadline extended, important details here

Follow us on GATE will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13

GATE 2022: The application process for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Kharagpur) Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) has been extended. The online application window will remain open till Thursday, September 30, interested candidates can apply on the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. “The application deadline has been extended upto 30th September 2021 (Thursday) with No additional fees,” the statement mentioned.

The last date to make changes in the application is November 1 while the deadline for changing papers, categories, or exam cities is November 12 with an additional fee.

The computer-based test (CBT) will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13 in the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The GATE admit card will be released for download on January 3.

GATE Registration 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of GATE 2022 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in On the homepage click on the apply online tab Register yourself Key in all the required details Fill the application form Upload photographs and all the relevant documents Pay the application fee Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

GATE 2022: Important dates

Closing date of extended online registration--October 1

GATE 2022 correction window opens- November 1 to 12

GATE 2022 Admit Card-- January 3

GATE 2022 Exam-- February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022 (tentative).

GATE Registration 2022: List of documents

Eligible degree details high-quality scanned photographs At least one valid identity document -- Aadahar Card, Pan Card, or Voter Id card Personal information-- name, mail address, date of birth, address Candidate college name and address SC or ST certificate in PDF format, if applicable Candidates can pay the fee online via net banking or debit or credit card.

GATE Registration 2022: Paper pattern

GATE will have 29 papers from this year, with two new papers introduced- Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, Geomatics Engineering. GATE paper contains two sections, candidates have to answer 65 questions within a span of three hours. The questions were asked from general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks), and core engineering area.

GATE Registration 2022: Exam centre selection

Candidates willing to appear for multiple exams will also have to fill only one GATE application 2022 form. Candidates will be given three options to choose the city to appear for the GATE 2021. Candidates should note that the three choices must be from the same GATE 2022 zone. GATE 2022 Exam result will be declared on March 17, 2022.

A total of 1.26 lakh candidates (17.82 per cent) have qualified in GATE 2021, the result was released on March 19. Those who clear GATE will be eligible for admission to MTech courses at IITs as well as be eligible for jobs in PSUs.

