NTA NEET UG 2021: Answer key to release soon; important details here

NTA NEET UG 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 answer key on Monday (October 11). Candidates who appeared for the NEET-UG 2021 can raise their objections against the same and calculate their scores using the answer key.

The NEET-UG 2021 final answer key will be released after considering the objections raised by candidates on the provisional answer key. Candidates can download the same from the official website of NEET--- ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET UG 2021 answer key: Raise objection

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in Tap on “Challenge NEET-UG 2021 answer key” Submit your application number and password Click on the key challenge and select a test booklet code Select the question numbers Click on submit Select the answer that you believe is correct. You can also give a brief explanation (optional) Click on Confirm Pay the objection filing fee Download the confirmation slip for future use

The NEET-UG 2021 exam was conducted on September 12. A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year of which 95 per cent appeared for the exam. The NEET-UG exam was conducted across 3,800 centres.

