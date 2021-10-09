Saturday, October 09, 2021
     
NTA NEET UG 2021: Answer key to release soon; important details here

NTA NEET UG 2021 provisional answer key expected to release on October 11 at the official website of NEET-- ntaneet.nic.in.

Published on: October 09, 2021 18:44 IST
NTA NEET UG 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 answer key on Monday (October 11). Candidates who appeared for the NEET-UG 2021 can raise their objections against the same and calculate their scores using the answer key.

The NEET-UG 2021 final answer key will be released after considering the objections raised by candidates on the provisional answer key.  Candidates can download the same from the official website of NEET--- ntaneet.nic.in

NEET UG 2021 answer key: Raise objection

  1. Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in
  2. Tap on “Challenge NEET-UG 2021 answer key”
  3. Submit your application number and password
  4. Click on the key challenge and select a test booklet code
  5. Select the question numbers
  6. Click on submit
  7. Select the answer that you believe is correct. You can also give a brief explanation (optional)
  8. Click on Confirm
  9. Pay the objection filing fee
  10. Download the confirmation slip for future use

The NEET-UG 2021 exam was conducted on September 12. A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year of which 95 per cent appeared for the exam. The NEET-UG exam was conducted across 3,800 centres. 

