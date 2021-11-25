Thursday, November 25, 2021
     
Centre to review Rs 8 lakh criteria for EWS category for NEET; counselling deferred by 4 weeks

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the NEET (PG) counseling would stand postponed for a further four weeks as per assurance earlier given to the court.

New Delhi Updated on: November 25, 2021 15:17 IST
Highlights

  • Centre told the SC that it will revisit Rs 8 lakh annual income limit for EWS category for NEET (PG)
  • NEET (PG) counseling would stand postponed for a further four weeks: Centre

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it has taken a considered decision to revisit the limit of rupees eight lakh annual income fixed for determining the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category for reservation in NEET admissions for Post-Graduate medical courses.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and Vikram Nath was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that a committee will be constituted to determine the criteria for EWS and it would take four weeks.

Mehta said that the NEET (PG) counseling would stand postponed for a further four weeks as per assurance earlier given to the court. 

