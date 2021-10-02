NEET PG 2021: Individual score cards to release on THIS date, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET PG 2021 score cards will be released on October 9 at the official website of NBE-- natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2021: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET) Post Graduate (PG) 2021 score cards will be released on October 9. The NEET PG result 2021 has already been declared on September 28. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam can check their results at the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE)-- natboard.edu.in.

The individual score card will be released on October 9, at the official website of NBE mentioned above. According to an official notification released by NBE-- the score cards will not be sent to candidates individually.

The official notification adds, "This result-cum-score card is intended to provide the total score obtained by the candidate and NEET-PG 2021 rank which is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in NEET-PG 2021 after applying tie-breaker criteria as mentioned in the NEET-PG 2021 Information Bulletin. It will also provide information like a total number of correct and incorrect responses of the particular candidate."

The NEET PG merit position for candidates who appeared under the 50 per cent quota will be declared separately. For more information, candidates can check the official notice from here directly.

NEET PG 2021 score cards: How to download

Go to the official website- nbe.edu.in. Now click on the NEET PG 2021 tab. A new window would open up. A link for NEET PG 2021 result cum score cards will be available. Enter the required credentials to see their individual score cards. Download and take a print of the score card for future references.

