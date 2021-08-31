Maharashtra MSBTE summer 2021 diploma result declared: Direct link, how to check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MSBTE summer 2021 Diploma exam result has been declared at msbte.org.in.

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) summer 2021 Diploma exam result has been declared. Candidates who appeared for the Maharashtra summer diploma exam 2021 can check their results from the official website msbte.org.in.

Candidates will have to use their seat number or enrollment number to check the MSBTE results. The MSBTE Summer 2021 Diploma exam, an MCQ-based exam was held in July through online mode. The exams were proctored by designated online invigilators to ensuring fairness by the examinees.

MSBTE Summer 2021 Diploma Result: How to check

Visit the official website, msbte.org.in. On the homepage, click on the Summer 2021 result link. Enter your seat/enrollment number and click submit. MSBTE summer 2021 result will be displayed. Download and take a printout of the result.

About MSBTE

MSBTE is an autonomous Board of Government of Maharashtra mandated to regulate matters pertaining to Diploma Level Technical education in the state.

