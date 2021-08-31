Haryana Board BSEH Class 10, 12 improvement exams 2021 date released, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check BSEH Class 10, 12 improvement exams schedule

BSEH Class 10, 12 improvement exams 2021: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the schedule for the class 10 and 12 improvement exams. The improvement exams for classes 10, 12 will commence from September 7.

The improvement exams for class 12 will be continued till September 22, for class 10, it will be held till September 18. The entire date sheet is available on the official website- bseh.org.in.

The improvement exams for both the classes 10 and 12 will be held in a single shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. "Candidates will have to bring their own log, trigonometry tables and stencils for maps and can use colour pencils in science subjects only. Candidates will also have to carry their personal water bottles. All necessary SOPs issued by the central and state government will be followed by the board for the conduct of the examination,” BSEH official notification mentioned.

BSEH Class 10, 12 improvement exams 2021: How to check schedule

Visit the official website- bseh.org.in Click on Class 10/ 12 board exams datesheet link Class 10/ 12 exams schedule will appear on the screen Download the exam schedule, take a print out for further reference.

For details on Haryana Board improvement exams, please visit the website- bseh.org.in​.

