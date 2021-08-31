DU Admissions 2021: Last date to register today, check application process details

Follow us on DU first cut-off will be released in September

DU UG Admissions 2021: The application process for the Delhi University Under Graduate (UG) admissions will be closed on Tuesday (August 31). Interested students can apply for admissions for various undergraduate (UG) courses on the official website- du.ac.in. The varsity admission process is being conducted for 70,000 undergraduate (UG) seats.

The first cut-off will be released next month. This year, the cut-offs are expected to be higher than last year as more than 70,000 students scored above 95 per cent in CBSE Class 12 Boards.

DU UG Admission 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website- du.ac.in Click on the admission process link for UG program In the new window, click on registration/ login details Fill the application form, and then pay the 'application fee' Once done, click on submit Download, take a printout for further reference.

DU Admissions 2021: Important documents

Scanned copy of a passport size photograph

Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant

Character certificate from the institution last attended

Self-attested scanned copies of class 10 pass certificate/mark sheet containing the date of birth

Class 12 provisional/original certificate

Self-attested copy of the class 12 mark sheet

Transfer certificate and migration certificate from school/college last attended

SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate, if applicable

OBC certificate, if applicable

EWS Certificate, if applicable

Self-attested copies of sports and/or ECA certificates, if applicable

Students who did not appear in compulsory English are required to submit a certificate that they have passed English as a second language up to class 10

Scanned copy of online registration form of university with university centralised registration number

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET-2021) for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), M.Phil/ Ph.D courses will be conducted on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1.

DU UG admissions 2021: Cut off list details

The cut-off lists are based on the number of applicants received, their relative marks among others. Candidates will be given seats on the basis of their merit. If any seats are left vacant after one list, they will be filled in the second list. Students can also change the college or course from one list to another. Last year, nine cut-offs will be released

For details on Delhi University registration process, please visit the website- du.ac.in.

