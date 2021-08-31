DU Admissions 2021: Last date to register today, check application process details

DU UG Admissions 2021: The application process for the Delhi University Under Graduate (UG) admissions will be closed on Tuesday (August 31). Interested students can apply for admissions for various undergraduate (UG) courses on the official website- du.ac.in. The varsity admission process is being conducted for 70,000 undergraduate (UG) seats.
The first cut-off will be released next month. This year, the cut-offs are expected to be higher than last year as more than 70,000 students scored above 95 per cent in CBSE Class 12 Boards.
DU UG Admission 2021: How to apply
- Visit the official website- du.ac.in
- Click on the admission process link for UG program
- In the new window, click on registration/ login details
- Fill the application form, and then pay the 'application fee'
- Once done, click on submit
- Download, take a printout for further reference.
DU Admissions 2021: Important documents
- Scanned copy of a passport size photograph
- Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant
- Character certificate from the institution last attended
- Self-attested scanned copies of class 10 pass certificate/mark sheet containing the date of birth
- Class 12 provisional/original certificate
- Self-attested copy of the class 12 mark sheet
- Transfer certificate and migration certificate from school/college last attended
- SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate, if applicable
- OBC certificate, if applicable
- EWS Certificate, if applicable
- Self-attested copies of sports and/or ECA certificates, if applicable
- Students who did not appear in compulsory English are required to submit a certificate that they have passed English as a second language up to class 10
- Scanned copy of online registration form of university with university centralised registration number
The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET-2021) for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), M.Phil/ Ph.D courses will be conducted on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1.
DU UG admissions 2021: Cut off list details
The cut-off lists are based on the number of applicants received, their relative marks among others. Candidates will be given seats on the basis of their merit. If any seats are left vacant after one list, they will be filled in the second list. Students can also change the college or course from one list to another. Last year, nine cut-offs will be released
For details on Delhi University registration process, please visit the website- du.ac.in.
READ MORE | Delhi University admission 2021: Over 1.10 lakh students register for UG courses so far
ALSO READ | Delhi University likely to reopen campus for students