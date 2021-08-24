Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exam 2021 schedule released, check datesheets

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exams will be held on September 27 and 29

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exam 2021: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB has released the schedule of the SSLC supplementary exam. According to the schedule, the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exams will be held on September 27 and 29.

Candidates who have applied for the KSEEB Class 10 Supplementary Examinations 2021 can check the exam date sheet from the official website-- kseeb.kar.nic.in.

The examination will be held from 2:30 pm to 4 pm. The students will be awarded an extra 15 minutes to go through the question paper.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exam 2021: How to check schedule

Visit the official website- kseeb.kar.nic.in Click on the 'SSLC, 10th exam schedule' link A pdf on SSLC datesheets will appear on the screen Download class 10 exam datesheets, take a print out for further reference.

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE SSLC Supplementary exam schedule

The SSLC, class 10 exam result was released on August 9, a total of 99.99 per cent students cleared the exam successfully. The boys have outperformed girls, the pass percentage of boys is 100 per cent, while that of girls is 99.99 per cent.

Latest Education News