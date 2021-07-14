Jammu: Class 10 students protest for mass promotion

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE The students alleged that their answer sheets were not evaluated properly

Around 200 students of Class 10 who have recently been declared failed by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education staged a protest in Jammu city on Tuesday for mass promotion. The protesting students assembled at the Jewel chowk area and marched to Tawi bridge and blocked it for over an hour, officials said. They claimed that they were declared failed even after assurance of mass promotion.

The students also alleged that their answer sheets were not evaluated properly. Some of them were detained as they clashed with police, the officials added.

Latest Education News