IOCL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Experienced Non-Executive Personnel from today

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel. Indian Oil Corporation Limited,the largest commercial undertaking in India and a Fortune“Global500”company requires result oriented experienced personnel with initiative and enterprise for its Barauni Refinery, Bihar
Reservation for Ex-Servicemen (ExSM) will be applied across all categories including disabled servicemen, as per Govt. guidelines.
IOCL Recruitment 2019: Steps To Apply Online:
- Before applying to Online Applicants have valid email & Scanned copies of photo, signature.
- 2. Candidates log on to https://www.iocl.com/.
- Go to "Careers" & Select the desired post.
- Read the information carefully & Click on "Apply Online".
- Click on “Register Now”, if you are a new user.
- Complete the Registration & Click on “Submit”.
- After Registration, Log in with Registered Number & Password.
- Fill all details in the application & upload Photo, Signature.
- Application fee should be paid through Online & then Submit the Form.
- Take a print out of Online application for future use.
IOCL Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
Starting Date to Apply Online
- 12 June 2019
Closing Date to Apply Online
- 2 July 2019
Written Test: July 2019
IOCL Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details
- Junior Engineering Assistant-IV – 17 Posts
- Jr. Quality Control Analyst-IV -1 Post
- Junior Materials Assistant-IV-1 Post
- Junior Nursing Assistant-IV – 2 Posts
IOCL Recruitment 2019: Pay scale
- Rs.11,900-32,000/-(pre revised)
IOCL Recruitment 2019: Age Limit
- Minimum 18 years and Maximum age shall be 26 years forGeneral & EWS category candidates.
- Relaxation in age upto 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (NCL) candidates considered against reserved positions will be allowed.