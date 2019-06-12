IOCL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Experienced Non-Executive Personnel from today

Image Source : PTI IOCL Recruitment 2019

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel. Indian Oil Corporation Limited,the largest commercial undertaking in India and a Fortune“Global500”company requires result oriented experienced personnel with initiative and enterprise for its Barauni Refinery, Bihar

Reservation for Ex-Servicemen (ExSM) will be applied across all categories including disabled servicemen, as per Govt. guidelines.

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Steps To Apply Online:

Before applying to Online Applicants have valid email & Scanned copies of photo, signature. 2. Candidates log on to https://www.iocl.com/. Go to "Careers" & Select the desired post. Read the information carefully & Click on "Apply Online". Click on “Register Now”, if you are a new user. Complete the Registration & Click on “Submit”. After Registration, Log in with Registered Number & Password. Fill all details in the application & upload Photo, Signature. Application fee should be paid through Online & then Submit the Form. Take a print out of Online application for future use.

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Starting Date to Apply Online

12 June 2019

Closing Date to Apply Online

2 July 2019

Written Test: July 2019

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV – 17 Posts

Jr. Quality Control Analyst-IV -1 Post

Junior Materials Assistant-IV-1 Post

Junior Nursing Assistant-IV – 2 Posts

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Pay scale

Rs.11,900-32,000/-(pre revised)

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Age Limit