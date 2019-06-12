Wednesday, June 12, 2019
     
IOCL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Experienced Non-Executive Personnel from today

IOCL Recruitment 2019 online application form, check details on https://www.iocl.com/

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 12, 2019 13:19 IST
IOCL Recruitment 2019
Image Source : PTI

IOCL Recruitment 2019

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel. Indian Oil Corporation Limited,the largest commercial undertaking in India and a  Fortune“Global500”company requires result oriented experienced personnel with initiative and enterprise for its Barauni Refinery, Bihar

Reservation for Ex-Servicemen (ExSM) will be applied across all categories including disabled servicemen, as per Govt. guidelines.

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Steps To Apply Online:

  1. Before applying to Online Applicants have valid email & Scanned copies of photo, signature.
  2. 2. Candidates log on to https://www.iocl.com/.
  3. Go to "Careers" & Select the desired post.
  4. Read the information carefully & Click on "Apply Online".
  5. Click on “Register Now”, if you are a new user.
  6. Complete the Registration & Click on “Submit”.
  7. After Registration, Log in with Registered Number & Password.
  8. Fill all details in the application & upload Photo, Signature.
  9. Application fee should be paid through Online & then Submit the Form.
  10. Take a print out of Online application for future use.

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Starting Date to Apply Online

  • 12 June 2019

Closing Date to Apply Online

  • 2 July 2019

Written Test: July 2019

IOCL Recruitment 2019:  Vacancy Details

  • Junior Engineering Assistant-IV – 17 Posts
  • Jr. Quality Control Analyst-IV -1 Post
  • Junior Materials Assistant-IV-1 Post
  • Junior Nursing Assistant-IV – 2 Posts

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Pay scale

  • Rs.11,900-32,000/-(pre revised)

IOCL Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

  • Minimum 18 years and Maximum age shall be 26 years forGeneral & EWS category candidates.
  • Relaxation in age upto 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (NCL) candidates considered against reserved positions will be allowed.

