IIT Delhi launches new BTech programme in Energy Engineering

IIT Delhi has launched a new UG programme called B.Tech in Energy Engineering. Candidates qualified in JEE Advanced are eligible for admission.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s Department of Energy Science and Engineering has launched a new undergraduate (UG) programme 'B.Tech in Energy Engineering'. Students, who have qualified Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2021, are eligible for admission to this programme at IIT Delhi. The new UG programme is going to start from the academic session 2021-2022 with an intake of 40 students.

There is a critical need to develop human resources with the capacity to address various energy and environment-related challenges holistically with the necessary foresight and vision, feels Prof. K.A. Subramanian, Head, Department of Energy Science and Engineering (DESE), IIT Delhi.

Prof. Subramanian said, “The B.Tech programme in Energy Engineering is designed to equip the students with the essential knowledge and skills to take up the energy sector challenges and provide solutions to the problems towards achieving sustainable energy, which is accessible, available, and affordable. Energy is one of the fastest-growing sectors. It is in a critical transition from conventional to clean and renewable energy resulting in ample placement opportunities in energy sectors.”

Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “Energy is crucial as it has considerable implications on economic development and environmental sustainability. Hence, many opportunities exist in the energy sector. Students, who are passionate about taking up a career in the energy sector, may explore to join the new B. Tech. in Energy Engineering programme being offered by IIT Delhi."

"The Institute has a strong academic and entrepreneurship culture. The educational structure of IIT Delhi ensures depth in one subject area with sufficient width in other areas allowing a student to obtain an all-around education with 50 per cent education coming from the parent department and the remaining 50 per cent coming from other departments,” added Prof. Ramgopal Rao.

Career Opportunities

The Energy Engineering graduates are likely to find the best technology jobs in core energy sectors and organisations engaged in a variety of activities pertaining to climate change, conventional energy transition to clean and renewable energy, energy access and security, application of AI and IoT in the energy sector, etc. and will also be apt candidates for higher studies in leading national and international institutions.

