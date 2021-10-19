Seeking admission in top colleges after Class 12? Here are some helpful tips to follow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Here are some helpful tips to follow to get admission to top colleges after class 12.

Opening of college admissions has already begun and the time has come to select a good college after completing 12th. The market landscape is changing at a rapid pace, given the arrival of industrial revolution 4.0. Transitioning from high school to university has become a little complex due to the need for new career opportunities arising amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is the dream of every aspirant to study in the Best/Top-ranked college after 12th. Given the sheer volume of courses and colleges available, students often find it a daunting task to find the best/top colleges for admission after the 12th. Furthermore, it becomes stressful when students believe that there is a limited number of best colleges or the colleges have a limited number of seats that they will not be able to succeed in their career.

Choosing the best college after 12th has a long-term impact on a student’s life. Furthermore, students must understand that randomly choosing a college can affect their financial stability and freedom in their employment years.

Jainendra Kumar, Co-Founder, College Disha, said that building a successful career is the result of ensuring a perfect balance between marks scored, students’ interests, and finances. It is also essential to consider market trends and demands that are subject to changes but one can always pick a course that can help the students start with their career and they can always go for upskilling after attaining industry experience.

"Deciding a career path is not easy and gives a tough time to students in choosing the best/top colleges for admission after 12th. The biggest reasons behind this are the fear of failure, pressure from peers and parents," he explained.

On the other hand, some students already know which career path, college, or course they want to pursue from an early stage of beginning their career. However, some students do not have a clue what to do next. "Thus, it becomes necessary to find a college with an impressive record in providing employment opportunities that also fulfill their interest and skills," Kumar said.

Tips that can help students choose the best college for admission after 12th:

Know your interest

Knowing the interest plays a crucial role to succeed in professional life. It reflects stability in educational activities and the work environment. For instance – if a student has conventional interests like becoming an engineer, doctor or teacher, they must pursue the course as per their stream and skills. But if a student is creative, he/she needs to figure out the specific interest and follow a career path that fulfills their creative pursuits. The idea is to align the career with the student’s interest so that there is more motivation in devoting efforts to attain knowledge, experience, and achieve career goals.

Deeply analyse the course

There are innumerable career options available in today’s time. It includes – regular UG degree courses, diplomas, weekday or weekend courses, or even distance education. Apart from this, there are new career options influenced by technology such as data analyst, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Machine Learning or Blockchain expert, Website developer, digital marketing expert, etc. The imperative at this stage is to know your interest and analyze the course syllabus to make a prompt decision.

Know the future prospects

Evaluating a course based on the future prospects is one important tip that can help students in choosing the right college or course after the 12th. Furthermore, in the digitally driven world, students must understand that 65 percent of today’s jobs will not exist after 10 years. Thus, deciding on a career based on past references does not prove to be a sound strategy. Hence, knowing the interest to be the primary motivator followed by the course viability, market demand, and financial security should be given due importance.

Why is career guidance important?

Every student possesses his/her own strengths and weaknesses that are integral for choosing the right career path. One wrong choice can cost the student’s time, money, and years of hard work invested in schooling. Students and parents who need to be near to sure in making the right career decision should always seek career guidance from a professional career counselor. They are the experts in assessing the students’ interests, aptitude, and skills. Based on their assessment, they evaluate the courses and provide the right knowledge and access to the best/top colleges for admission after the 12th.

