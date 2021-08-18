IIM-Nagpur launches MBA for working professionals; check application, admission process details

Follow us on Image Source : IIM NAGPUR WEBSITE Apply at iimnagpur.ac.in

IIM-Nagpur MBA Admissions 2021: The Indian Institute of Management-Nagpur (IIM-Nagpur) has launched an MBA programme for working professionals (MBA-WP). The programme aims to upskill the mid-career professionals with a management degree which will help them in accelerating their career growth.

The application process for the MBA for Working Professionals programme has started, the candidates can apply at iimnagpur.ac.in. The candidates with a Bachelor's degree and minimum 50 per cent marks can apply for the programme. A minimum of three years of post-qualification work experience is preferred.

The candidates will be selected for admission on the basis of the screening exam. IIM Nagpur Aptitude Test (IIMNAT) will be held between last week of August and first week of September in offline mode. The paper will contain multiple choice questions on sections of Verbal Ability, Quantitative Ability, Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation.

Eligibility Criteria:

A Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks or an equivalent CGPA. Candidates having professional qualifications such as CA/ICWA/CS (with at least 50 percent aggregate marks) can also apply. A minimum of three years of post-qualification (mentioned above in section 2.1.) managerial/ entrepreneurial/ professional experience as of July 31 is required.

Details of admission process

The admission process for MBA-WP will comprise of the following stages-

Candidates are invited to fill a detailed application form within a stipulated date (tentatively in the third week of August 2021). It is suggested that candidates check the admissions policy for eligibility criteria before filling the application form

Candidates who complete the application form will appear for the screening examination IIMNAT. A shortlist for the Personal Interview (PI) will be released by August/September 2021 based on the IIMNAT scores

Candidates who are shortlisted at the end of stage 2 will have to attend the PI. Only candidates who appeared for the PI will be considered for the preparation of the final merit list. Admission offers will be sent to the successful candidates based on their Final Score. The Final Score will be computed based on the Screening Examination performance, past academic performance, and personal interview.

The candidates interested can apply online on the website- mbawpadmission.iimnagpur.ac.in. They need to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1500.

Documents need to be uploaded

- Self-attested copy of all academic mark-sheets/certificates and Degree certificates of Graduation/ Post Graduation

- Work Experience proofs -appointment letter/joining letter, experience letter, payment slips

- For work-experience in a family business – proofs of the existence of the business, association, and role of the individual in the business.

For details on MBA Working Professionals programme, candidates can check at iimnagpur.ac.in.

