IIM CAT 2019 Answer Key, response sheet released: Direct Link

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has released the response sheet, question paper and a preliminary answer key for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2019 on its official website -- iimcat.ac.in. As many as 2.4 lakh students appeared for CAT 2019 exam. Candidates can download their answer sheet and correct answer key from their candidate logins. We are also providing you with the direct link to download IIM CAT 2019 Answer Key, response sheet.

CAT 2019 Exam was held across 156 cities on November 24, 2019. A total of 2,44,169 candidates applied this year for CAT 2019 against 2.41 lakh last year.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD CAT 2019 CANDIDATE RESPONSE 2019/STEPS TO DOWNLOAD CAT 2019 ANSWER KEY ONLINE:

Step 1: Visit official CAT 2019 -- iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click Login window

Step 3: Enter the required details/credentials

Step 4: Click on the 'Answer Key' Tab

Step 5: Download your CAT 2019 Answer Key, CAT 2019 Response Sheet