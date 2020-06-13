ICSI postpones examinations to August

Image Source : FILE ICSI postpones CA, CS Exam 2020 to August

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Saturday said it has postponed examinations for the June session to August. The June session examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive Programme, Professional Programme and Post Membership Qualification (PMQ) have been postponed, according to a release.

The examinations would now be held from August 18 to 28. These examinations were scheduled to be conducted from July 6 to July 16.

The "first CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) is also postponed from July 17, 2020 to August 29, 2020 and the last date for registration for CSEET is now July 27, 2020," the release said.

