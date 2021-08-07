ICSE, ISC improvement exam 2021: Date, time, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CISCE improvement and compartment exam for ICSE, ISC Exam 2021 has been released.

The timetable for Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) ICSE, ISC improvement, and compartment exam 2021 has been released. The CISCE Class 10, 12 exams have been scheduled to start from August 16 onwards. Candidates who are going to appear for the exams can check the official notification on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

CISCE 10, 12 Compartmental exams 2021: Important dates

The compartment and improvement exams for Class 10 will begin on August 16 and end on September 2, 2021.

The compartment and improvement exams for Class 12 will begin on August 16 and will end on September 7, 2021.

The result for the same will be declared around September 20, 2021, read the notice.

CISCE 10, 12 Compartmental exams 2021: Details

The ICSE (Class 10) improvement and compartment exams will be held from 11 am to 1 pm and ISC (Class 12) improvement and compartment exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days. A window of 15 minutes will be given to candidates for reading the question paper.

Candidates who clear the compartment exams and whose overall results will change from PCNA to PCA must return the previous statement of marks in original to the Council through their school. The revised statement of marks and pass certificate will be sent to the candidates' schools.

