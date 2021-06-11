IBA and IA partners for campus entrepreneurship program

Image Source : FILE IBA and IA will offer a joint curriculum that will train both faculty and entrepreneurs in creating successful blockchain startups

The India Blockchain Alliance (IBA) has partnered with India Accelerator (IA) for the campus entrepreneurship program. As part of the partnership, IBA and IA will offer a joint curriculum that will train both faculty and entrepreneurs in creating successful blockchain startups. The selected startups will also get the opportunity to work with IA Labs. Maninder Singh Bawa, Cofounder and CTO of IA Labs said, "With the addition of Blockchain learning programs to the existing full-stack development, cloud and develops engineering, will help us accelerate our mission to make campus’s industry-ready."

IA will also leverage IBA’s global footprint and focus on creating and accelerating all the startups that come out from the centers of excellence. Under the campus entrepreneurship program, IA and IBA are projecting to accelerate at least 100 startups per year.

Sanjoy Sarma, Head of IA Campus Entrepreneurship Program, said, “We are excited with this coming together of two known stalwarts in their respective field and are looking forward to making a positive impact to the Startup ecosystem for Blockchain and Industry 4.0. We believe that this Strategic partnership will lead to creating a viable alternative for students to look at Entrepreneurship as a viable career option."

“Our collaboration with IA is completely in sync with IBA’s vision to encourage the responsible adoption of blockchain technology across sectors. We believe that IA’s network of experienced mentors and trainers in new-age technology will also add value for our students to be industry-ready. This will open more avenues for young entrepreneurs to disrupt the industry with their innovative startup ideas,” said, Raj Kapoor, founder of IBA.

Blockchain is a new-age technology, and IBA plays a crucial role in transforming not only the country but also global entities into a global blockchain destination. While, India Accelerator focuses on leveraging the partnership and take it to international countries like Australia, Malaysia, Kenya, South Africa, Europe, USA and Canada.

