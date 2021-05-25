Gujarat Board to conduct HSC Class 12 exam from July 1

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL HSC exam will be held from July 1

Gujarat Board HSC exam 2021: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will conduct HSC, class 12 exam from July 1. News agency ANI quoted Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, as saying, that the class 12 exam will be conducted as per the existing system. The part-1 of Science stream will have MCQ type questions, and part 2 to contain descriptive answer type questions. The detail datesheet will be announced soon, and will be available at the website- gsebeservice.com.

The decision regarding board exam was taken following a high-level meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday which discussed the possible ways to conduct CBSE, state class 12 exams, and entrance exams for professional courses, as per report.

Meanwhile, the SSC, class 10 exam was earlier cancelled, and all the students were declared to be promoted. The board exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted from May 10 to 25.

Last year, the board exams were conducted from March 5 to 17. The students need to get a minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass the exam. For updates on board exams, students and parents can check the official website- gsebeservice.com.

