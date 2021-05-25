Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 12 Board: ABVP writes to Education Minister, suggests open book exams, other alternatives

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has submitted a memorandum to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, suggesting options including open book tests for Class 12 board students. The development comes days after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting to discuss various proposals with the states, in the presence of state education ministers and officials, besides Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Prakash Javadekar and Smriti Irani. A decision will be announced on or by June 1, 2021.

"Central govt as well as state govts must consider the security and future of the students before holding the Class 12 exams that are pending due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In view of the prevailing situation, novel modes of conducting the exams like short duration exam, open book examinations, exams for major subjects can be explored for conducting exams with physical distancing in July-August. A number of state governments are already adopting similar creative approaches," the student organisation said.

In its memorandum, ABVP asked Centre and states governments to "avoid hasty decisions" and arrive at a conclusion "only after giving sufficient thought to the safety and future of the students."

"Given the steady decline in the number of new COVID cases, the pending exams may be organised on a relatively shorter timescale in the month of July-August while observing the physical distancing norms and all other public health guidelines," it suggested.

For final-year students, ABVP has recommended their evaluation on the basis of reduced syllabi, increasing the number of centres for holding one-day entrance examinations for admission into reputed colleges and universities in July-August, increasing the number of COVID vaccination centres on university campuses, increasing the number of seats in various medical courses as well as starting the next academic session from September or October.

"The evaluation of Class XII students acquires significance in light of the fact that admissions into various undergraduate programmes are based on the Merit List. The Central Government as well as state governments must decide judicially taking into account the safety, health and academic prospects of students so that students don’t have to face problems in future," ABVP National General Secretary Nidhi Tripathi said.

